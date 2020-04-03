The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Praises Pence For Dodging Questions About Denying Health Insurance

After refusing to reopen the Obamacare exchanges and help uninsured Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump ran away from a Fox reporter’s questions about getting Americans help, made Mike Pence respond instead, then praised him as a “great professional” for being “able to speak for five minutes and not even touch” the question. Fox's chief White House correspondent John Roberts did an excellent job trying to hold the Trump administration accountable for its decision not to reopen the Obamacare healthcare.gov exchanges. (Note: some may be able to get insurance anyway)

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trump-praises-pence-dodging-fox-reporter-s

