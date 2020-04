Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 20:31 Hits: 2

At a White House briefing Thursday, officials vowed that some of the first systems for loans or payments would be up and running as soon as Friday.

(Image credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/02/823922635/watch-coronavirus-task-force-to-hold-briefing-amid-record-unemployment-numbers?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics