Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 21:49 Hits: 5

While limited in-person voting will take place on April 7, absentee ballots won't be due to election offices until April 13.

(Image credit: Morry Gash/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/02/826261180/wisconsin-primary-to-go-on-but-absentee-voting-extended-federal-judge-rules?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics