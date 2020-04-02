Dr. Sanjay Gupta Outraged About Gov. Kemp's 'Inexcusable' Ignorance About COVID-19

Articles

Usually calm and mild-mannered, Dr. Sanjay Gupta seemed about ready to jump out of his skin in anger about Georgia's governor, Brian Kemp, claiming that he was not aware COVID-19 could be spread asymptomatically until two days ago. TWO. DAYS. AGO. More than two months after the first case was recorded in the United States, and nearly two months after the CDC discussed that fact in public. Anderson Cooper played the governor's press conference, wherein he (finally!) issued the state's stay-at-home order. KEMP: Finding out this virus is now transmitting before people see signs, so what we've been telling people, from directives from the cdc for weeks now, that if you start feeling bad, stay home. Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad. Well, we didn't know that until the last 24 hours and as Dr. Toomey told me, she goes, "This is a game changer for us." Cooper and Gupta each took turns strangling for words to describe this criminal incompetence. COOPER: I'm really kind of stunned by what he said because we've known that for quite some time, haven't we? GUPTA: Anderson, this is inexcusable. I mean, it's just inexcusable. EVERYONE has been talking about that. COOPER: I mean, he can't be being honest there.

