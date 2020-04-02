Andrew And Chris Cuomo's Brother Act Debuted On CNN And It's Hilarious

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020

Sometimes you just need a moment of levity to break away from the fear and horror that we are currently facing as we fight the worldwide pandemic of coronavirus. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been having daily press conferences and today he had a special guest - his brother, Chris Cuomo, CNN host. For those are not aware, Chris was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week and has been hosting his show from the basement of his home while quarantining from his family. Andrew and Chris spoke via live stream and although serious at times, they had some hilarious back and forth moments. Chris told his brother: "I'm doing pretty well, all things considered. This is very tough. I get it now. I've now become part of this group of people who have this virus, and they're reaching out." Without giving too much away, there was talk about ballet dancing, home hair cuts and fishing outfits. It was a great interview and could we all use a good laugh. Feel better, Chris! And keep up the great work, Governor!

