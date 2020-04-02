Vegas Paints 'Social Distancing Boxes' In Parking Lot For Homeless

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 2

After a man who had been staying at the Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada tested positive for the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, Clark County and Las Vegas city officials announced they had devised a plan to move people who would otherwise be staying at the shelter to a convention center parking lot. The county referred to the parking lot as a temporary "shelter" despite the fact that people staying there will be sleeping outdoors. Due to the closure of Catholic Charities, we are joining with @CityOfLasVegas & area homeless providers to set up a temporary shelter @ Cashman Center. It will open tonight & run through April 3rd, when Catholic Charities will reopen #coronavirus #Vegas pic.twitter.com/XGWaREYbFq — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) March 28, 2020

