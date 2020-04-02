Trump Still Insists Governors Kiss His Butt To Get Critical Supplies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 12:19 Hits: 2

Welcome to the COVID-19 Games, where the tributes are governors fighting for the scraps of critical protective gear still available, and where success still depends on kissing Trump's ass. Last week Trump was playing quid pro quo with Americans lives, telling governors "it's a two-way street. They have to treat us well." The result of not doing so is not getting help. Take New York, which requested 30,000 ventilators and got 4,400. And is being outbid by FEMA on the private market, where the state has been trying to procure more. “What sense does this make?” Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Tuesday. "The federal government, FEMA, should have been the purchasing agent. Buy everything, and then allocate it by need to the states." Wisconsin's Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked for 190,000 nonsurgical masks from FEMA last week, and has struggled to find ventilators. He has no idea where the masks are.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/trump-still-insisting-governors-kiss-his