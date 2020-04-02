Georgia's Governor Slammed For His 'Revelation' That Asymptomatic People Can Spread COVID-19

Articles

People are just shaking their heads in disbelief today at what Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp said yesterday, that he only recently found out that COVID-19 could be spread by asymptomatic people, and that was why he was issuing a stay-at-home order, finally. Mika Brzezinski asked "Is that a joke? Where has he been the last few months?", while her partner Joe Scarborough just rolled his eyes and called Kemp's "revelation" just embarrassing. While on Twitter, many noted that Georgia could have had the incredibly competent Stacey Abrams instead. Source: Washington Post After resisting a statewide stay-at-home order for days, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) succumbed to the pressure and issued one on Wednesday. Part of the reason, he said, was that he had just learned some new information. Kemp said he was “finding out that this virus is now transmitting before people see signs.” “Those individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad, but we didn’t know that until the last 24 hours,” he said. He added that the state’s top doctor told him that “this is a game-changer.”

