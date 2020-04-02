Scientists Are Now Saying That Coronavirus Can Be Spread By Breathing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 18:17 Hits: 8

A terrifying new report by a panel of scientists states that "research shows coronavirus can be spread not just by sneezes or coughs, but also just by talking, or possibly even just breathing." If true, this would be a game changer - and not in a good way. CNN is reporting that The chairman of the committee, Dr. Harvey Fineberg, states: "While the current [coronavirus] specific research is limited, the results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of virus from normal breathing." Based off of these findings, Fineberg told CNN that he personally plans to wear a mask anytime he goes out to the grocery store. It sounds like we should all be doing the same, to be honest. Fineberg says he will not wear a surgical mask, and he is not encouraging anyone else to either, Rather, he said "I have a nice western-style bandana I might wear. Or I have a balaclava. I have some pretty nice options." Dr. Fauci, the face of the White House's coronavirus task force, told CNN that the team is actively discussing the idea of making "broad use of masks" a recommendation to the general public. The problem? There are NO masks for anyone to buy. Hospitals and first responders don't even have enough masks. How is the public supposed to get a mask? Twitter had some ideas: Easy to make mask using a scaft, 2 rubber bands or hair ties. And the best part? No sewing needed:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/scientists-are-now-saying-coronavirus-can