Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 16:11 Hits: 9

Democratic National Convention CEO Joe Solmones announced on Thursday that the 2020 convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin would be postponed from its original mid-July date as a safety measure against COVID-19 outbreak.

Solmones told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the convention will be held on the week of August 17 instead.

“After a great deal of scenario planning and giving thought to how it is this event can have the greatest impact in the electoral process and the greatest impact in terms of what we can bring to Milwaukee, we felt the best decision, not knowing all the answers, was to delay this,” he said.

Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend the massive event, which was scheduled to run from July 13 to 16.

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said earlier this week that it was “hard to envision” convention organizers sticking to that timetable.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/DBJ9FegIqVM/democratic-national-convention-delayed-a-month-due-to-covid-19