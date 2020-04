Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 16:15 Hits: 11

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is doubling down on his call for President Trump to name a "czar" to oversee the production and distribution of coronavirus-related medical supplies.Schumer sent a letter to Trump on Thursday saying it...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/490817-schumer-doubles-down-in-call-for-trump-to-name-coronavirus-supply-czar