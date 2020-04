Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 09:01 Hits: 3

President Trump says he's considering restricting some domestic travel. Florida orders residents to stay at home. And, the coronavirus nearly bumps the presidential campaign from news headlines.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/02/825800507/morning-news-brief?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics