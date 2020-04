Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 09:01 Hits: 6

The government explains what airlines must do to get a share of $50 billion in aid. It includes maintaining minimal service to where they flow now, and no consolidating flights between carriers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/02/825800549/federal-relief-aid-to-airlines-comes-with-strings-attached?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics