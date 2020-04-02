EXPLOSIVE: 6.6 Million Americans Applied For Unemployment Benefits Last Week

Articles

New Day's John Berman noted the top line number on unemployment claims is "double what it was last week. I think higher than the worst we even expected for this week." "Yeah, it really is a job shock here. You got 10 million layoffs or furloughs, that means just the past couple of weeks, 10 million. It is pointless for me to make a chart of it for you, John. It just looks like a geyser going straight up," Christine Romans said. "I'm surprised the state employment offices were able to handle this kind of volume. Last week, we know there were so many people filing for unemployment benefits, they weren't able to get all of them. Another notable thing about these numbers, the numbers doubled and it has spread from hospitality and restaurants into just about every corner of the economy, including healthcare." "It is everywhere in just about everything, Julia, which means that, you know, it is affecting everybody. You are either unemployed now or know someone who is, people are struggling," Berman said. "These are devastating numbers. And to Christine's point there, I think, what we also heard in the past week is governors of Ohio, Kentucky, New York saying our systems simply can't deal even now with the volumes that we're seeing," Julia Chatterley said.

