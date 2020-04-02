New York Mag: 'Small Business Bailout Just Got A Whole Lot Better'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 14:10 Hits: 7

New York Magazine's Eric Levitz is not an easy sell, so if he's pleased with this, we should all be. Via New York Magazine: According to Levitz, the SBA and the Treasury Department worked to resolve problems with the small business bailout package and they have been successful. And in this CNBC interview, Mnuchin indicated that Congress is already agreed that they will raise the cap on the program when needed. Levitz summarizes: Who qualifies for a small-business loan? What do I get if I qualify?

