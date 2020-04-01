How Do We Know the True Toll?

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

In response to that data out of Italy suggesting the official COVID-19 death toll may dramatically understate the loss of life in the country, we’ve begun looking at the same data in the US. One challenge is that this data is collected much more rapidly in Europe than in the United States. I picked that up in my reporting. And what Josh Kovensky has found has confirmed that. A lot of this data won’t be available for a while. In some cases the people you would need to ask to pull data from earlier years are currently swamped dealing with the new data. In this first report we just published, Josh talks to some experts in the field and looks at the how this work will eventually be done. The studies out of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria will be a guide. Check out this piece. Very important part of the story.

