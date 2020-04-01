The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Shifts Focus Of WH Coronavirus Briefing To Fighting Drug Cartels

President Trump oddly kicked off Wednesday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing by focusing on the war on drugs.

Shortly after Trump announced the launch of “enhanced counter narcotics operations in the western hemisphere” to protect Americans from “the deadly scorch of illegal narcotics,” special guest Attorney General Bill Barr argued that although the coronavirus crisis has taken center stage, it’s important for law enforcement and national security to protect Americans from “the full array of threats” posed by Mexican cartels.

After Trump found a way to brag about the wall, which he says is “stopping everybody cold,” he praised the President of Mexico for “really helping us a lot.”

“27,000 soldiers, remember that the caravans coming up: 15,000 people,” Trump said. “They were marching through Mexico and that is not happening anymore.”

Scroll down for our full coverage the briefing:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/EijoQEtfx7k/trump-white-house-coronavirus-briefing-covid-19-fatalities

