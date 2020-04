Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 20:25 Hits: 2

Social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 is changing the tactics for political campaigns, especially for candidates running for president of the United States. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines the changing strategies and endangered traditions.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/coronavirus-virtually-transforms-us-political-campaigns-4242901