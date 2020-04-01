The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Sees His Handling of COVID-19 as Path to Reelection

With the coronavirus death toll mounting in the U.S., the presidential election in November 2020 is now shaping up potentially as a referendum on how President Donald Trump is handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The president has not shied away from being political during this time of national crisis, and his campaign is seeking to capitalize on the image of the commander in chief holding forth during White House coronavirus briefings. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.

