Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 20:54 Hits: 6

The White House coronavirus task force calls Italy an example of how the coronavirus could play out in the U.S. The European country's death toll is rising, despite a recent slowdown in cases.

(Image credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/01/825499871/italy-seen-by-white-house-as-a-u-s-analogue-extends-nationwide-lockdown?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics