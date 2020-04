Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

A drug being investigated as a possible COVID-19 treatment is being snapped up, and lupus patients who depend on it to stay healthy are having trouble finding it.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/01/825056946/why-lupus-patients-find-hydroxychloroquine-in-short-supply?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics