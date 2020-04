Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 18:00 Hits: 5

Despite the coronavirus outbreak and a dire shortage of poll workers, Wisconsin is still going forward with a statewide election on April 7.

(Image credit: Morry Gash/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/01/825226988/sanders-calls-on-wisconsin-to-delay-election-as-governor-calls-up-national-guard?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics