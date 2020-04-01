There's One Thing That Matters To Trump More Than His Approval Rating

Articles

Wednesday, 01 April 2020

You think President Trump has had a poll bump? Trump's uptick is tiny. This is a poll bump: Gov. Cuomo is getting high marks for his coronavirus response from typically hard-to-please New Yorkers, according to a Siena College poll released Monday. A whopping 87% of New Yorkers approve of the job the governor is doing to address COVID-19 outbreak in the Empire State, the poll found.... A plurality of voters from every corner of the the state approve of his handling of the crisis, including 95% of Democrats, 87% of independents and even 70% of Republicans.... Cuomo has also seen his overall approval rating among New Yorkers soar from the mid-forties in February to 71% in this past month. By contrast, Trump is averaging 50.6% approval for his handling of the coronavirus according to the Real Clear Politics average, and his job approval average is 47.3%. Don't you think Trump would love numbers like Cuomo's? Don't you think he'd love broad-based adulation? The template is right there for him to follow. Given his massive ego, you'd think he'd follow it instinctively.

