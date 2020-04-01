Dr. Sanjay Gupta Settles The Mask-In-Public Debate: 'Benefits Outweigh Risks'

Articles

One of the questions I've had during the first month of this pandemic is pretty straightforward: Why is the public not wearing masks when they're outside? And the answer always seems to relate to the current medical personal protective equipment (PPE) shortage. Only, I'm not interested in using their equipment. I just want to wear a mask outside that will protect me and protect others. Look at South Korea, Japan, or any other Asian country and you see EVERYONE in a mask. There are dozens of patterns online, I have the fabric and a sewing machine. The best patterns I've found allow for an insert, which can be as simple as a paper towel or even a piece of a HEPA vacuum cleaner bag. Still, there is a lot of confusion about them, which prompted Wolf Blitzer to ask Dr. Sanjay Gupta about them. After acknowledging that the guidelines are fluid and changing, Gupta explained why the idea is getting traction. "Two big things I think that are worth pointing out, one is that I think what is really driving this is this idea that there is, you know, significant community spread of this virus," Gupta explained. "That's important, because we know there are a lot of people who are asymptomatic, you know, don't really have symptoms, that can still spread the virus."

