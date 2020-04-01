'Patriot' Paranoia: Right-Wing Militiamen Push Back Against Social Distancing Measures

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 18:00 Hits: 6

The anti-government “Patriot”/militia movement is at a kind of crossroads thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The movement has been suffering from cognitive dissonance ever since Donald Trump’s election in 2016, split between followers’ innate paranoid hatred and fear of all things federal and their rabid fandom for the new president and his administration. So now they can’t seem to decide whether to oppose social distancing and quarantine orders coming from state and local governments as another form of “tyranny,” dismissing fear of the virus as a “deep state” hoax intended to harm Trump, or to obediently support the government measures, heeding Trump’s advice, and turn instead to scapegoating the Chinese government. Ammon Bundy, one-time leader of the 2016 “Patriot” armed standoff at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, is representative of the split. Having already distanced himself from Trump, Bundy is now leading a kind of low-level resistance to Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s self-isolation order, issued last week.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/patriot-paranoia-right-wing-militiamen