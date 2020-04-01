The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pelosi Scorches McConnell's 'Admission' That Administration Cannot 'Handle The Job'

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may have admitted that they “cannot handle the job” by blaming impeachment for the federal government’s slow reaction to COVID-19. “I think that’s an admission that perhaps the president and the majority leader cannot handle the job,” Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “We have a life-and-death situation in our country, and they should not try to hide behind an excuse for why they did not take action.” “But it does admit that they did not take action,” she noted.

