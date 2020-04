Articles

The Justice Department is reportedly probing decisions made by at least one lawmaker to sell stock in the days before the market turned downward as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.CNN reported Sunday that the inquiry, which was launched in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/490104-doj-probing-stock-transactions-made-by-lawmakers-ahead-of-coronavirus-crisis