Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 15:00 Hits: 7

Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) said on Wednesday that she will temporarily suspend campaign fundraising and donate her April payback in response to the coronavirus pandemic.McSally's Senate campaign will instead use the 15-day period to raise money...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/490571-gop-senator-suspending-campaign-fundraising-donating-paycheck-amid