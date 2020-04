Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 09:04 Hits: 3

While Secretary of State Pompeo denounces China for its handling of what he calls the "Wuhan virus," the U.S. is racing to acquire medical masks and other protective equipment from China.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/01/825056981/u-s-buys-masks-from-china-while-criticizing-it-for-covid-19?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics