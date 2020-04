Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Federal officials are now predicting that the coronavirus could claim more than 200,000 American lives. The news brought a more somber tone to Tuesday's White House briefing on the issue.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/04/01/825096375/what-does-covid-19-modeling-show-and-how-can-u-s-lessen-the-pain?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics