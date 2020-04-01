Claire McCaskill: Trump 'Irrationally' Attacks Women Because He Is 'Massively Insecure'

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020

Former Senator Claire McCaskill hit several nails on the head in her analysis of Trump's compulsion to attack strong, smart women. On Deadline White House, Nicolle Wallace opened the segment by playing a montage of just a few of the most recent misogyny-laced cheap shots he's taken at women who have dared not kiss the ring. TRUMP: We've had a big problem with the young, a woman governor from, you know who I'm talking about, from Michigan... (cut) ...and you should be saying congratulations instead of asking a really snarky question because I know exactly what you mean by that. (cut) Well, you know, it's a sad thing. She's a sick puppy in my opinion. She really is. She's got a lot of problems. Wallace ran down a few more of Trump's targets, like Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton, quoting the New York Times piece taking note that he's apparently gone back to attacking strong women who challenge him. (Dear NYT..."gone back?" Had he stopped?) She asked, "What gives?" WALLACE: What do you think gives with a time of pandemic, not softening any of his attacks, but in some ways, against some women, seeming to sharpen them? The former Missouri Senator had the perfect answer. President Putinpoodle is a quivering, spineless coward.

