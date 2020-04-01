Finally! Morning Joe Blames Newt And Grover For Our Broken Government

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 12:25 Hits: 7

I've been saying it for 20 years: Tax cuts are only a loan against deferred maintenance. And while Newt Gingrich got the ball rolling, it was Grover Norquist who really institutionalized them into a protection racket, where Republican congressmen are literally afraid to vote for tax increases -- or against tax cuts. Finally, people are starting to say it out loud. On Morning Joe, for instance, where this morning Joe Scarborough and Mike Barnicle pointed out in an extended conversation that decades of Republican budget cutting led us directly to this pandemic disaster. Here's part of it: Scarborough led with the famous quote from Grover Norquist. "He said 'I don't want to abolish government, I simply want to reduce it to the size where I can drag it into the bathroom and drown it in the bathtub," he said. "Well, that's exactly what's happened with NIH. That's exactly what's happened with the pandemic task force. That's exactly what's happened, again, with that 12% of the federal government, the domestic discretionary spending part, that small part of that pie that republicans have only had the political will to cut. Of course, expanding the defense budget at record rates, passing record tax cuts, being fiscally reckless, and then gutting the small part of the federal budget that actually would be saving lives right now, Mike."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/04/finally-morning-joe-blames-newt-and-grover