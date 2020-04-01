Kellyanne Wonders Why Joe Biden Won't 'Help' The Trump White House

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 01 April 2020 15:56 Hits: 10

Joe Biden has challenged the Trump White House to take some very straight-forward steps on public health. In order to combat COVID-19, we need both a decisive public health response and a decisive economic response. I’ve laid out exactly what I would do if I were president during this crisis, take a look: https://t.co/Q58OQW6tQO — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2020 His plan includes a ban on evictions nationwide, protection for farm workers, you know, presidential stuff. Kellyanne Conway can't stand it. KELLYANNE CONWAY: I think it’s really disappointing to have President Obama’s No. 2, who apparently doesn’t talk much to him, out there criticizing instead of saying, ‘Here’s what we did that we thought was effective.' Why doesn’t Vice President Biden today call the White House and offer support? I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much more small, so much more shrill and unhelpful and petty than they ever have. Donald Trump deleted the Obama infrastructure for pandemic response, you twit.

