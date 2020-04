Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 21:28 Hits: 1

President Trump told reporters Russia sent a cargo plane with medical aid to the United States to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It followed a phone call with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.

(Image credit: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP)

