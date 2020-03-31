Mitch McConnell Shamelessly Blames Trump's Crimes For Delayed Pandemic Response

Articles

Of all the idiotic excuses used to defend Donald Trump's botched handling of COVID-19, the Senate Majority Leader said the federal government didn't pay enough attention to the coronavirus because of Trump's impeachment trial. While being interviewed by Hugh Hewitt, McConnell said: And it came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial,” he added. “And I think it diverted the attention of the government, because everything every day was all about impeachment. Wow, so Mitch McConnell just admitted, whether it's true or not, that the slow response by the federal government to the COVID-19 was due to Trump's own criminality. Remember, he was IMPEACHED. Apparently Trump's federal government can't chew gum and walk at the same time. This is really a ridiculous excuse (as more people are dying in New York as you read this post) because the Senate trial started on January 16, 2020, and ended on February 5. Furthermore, Trump wasn't removed from office because Republicans held the majority in the Senate. Period. Full stop.

