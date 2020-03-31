The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Media's Taboo Topic: Why's Trump Doing This?

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Published With Permission of Press Run, Eric Boehlert’s new must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. Everything Trump has done in response to the coronavirus national emergency has been dead wrong. That's confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that were established over a decade ago for when dealing with a health crisis. The agency created a 450-page manual and Trump and his team have not only ignored the recommendations — be consistent, transparent, factual, and credible — they've actively done the opposite.

