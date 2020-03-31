Media's Taboo Topic: Why's Trump Doing This?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 23:00 Hits: 9

Published With Permission of Press Run, Eric Boehlert’s new must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. Everything Trump has done in response to the coronavirus national emergency has been dead wrong. That's confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that were established over a decade ago for when dealing with a health crisis. The agency created a 450-page manual and Trump and his team have not only ignored the recommendations — be consistent, transparent, factual, and credible — they've actively done the opposite.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/medias-taboo-topic-whys-trump-doing