Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 16:43 Hits: 12

The final decision to build the project comes after a decade of protests and political reversals in the U.S. Now critics say construction poses a new risk with the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Nati Harnik/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/31/824445928/builder-of-controversial-keystone-xl-pipeline-says-its-moving-forward?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics