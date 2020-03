Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 17:37 Hits: 11

Investigators haven't been submitting sufficient evidence along with their applications to conduct surveillance in counterterrorism and counterintelligence investigations, a report shows.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/31/824510255/justice-department-ig-finds-widespread-problems-with-fbis-fisa-applications?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics