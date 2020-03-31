Fox 'News' Panel Doubts Shortage Of Beds In Hospitals, Because Twitter Says So

Articles

Tuesday, 31 March 2020

For a TV station whose mission seems to be to keep their viewers as uneducated and uninformed as possible, Fox "News" is doing a stellar job. For a media outlet whose stance on valuing "life" seems to end once the "life" exits the birth canal, Fox is as consistent as the rising and setting of the sun. Steve Hilton, host of Fox "News" show, "The Next Revolution" spent this segment with his panel not only complaining about the fact that his version of "reality" wasn't being accommodated by the serious press, but that there were all kinds of reasons to question the legitimacy of claims that hospitals are and will be overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's Lisa Boothe claiming we're not hearing from enough professors who challenge the mainstream thought. BOOTHE: There was also two other professors from Stanford who recently wrote in The Wall Street Journal, saying that millions of people probably already have been infected in the United States, and we don't really hear from those people as much, and I think that's a challenge. Forgive me, but how does that contradict the notion that hospitals and medical personnel are and will be overrun with COVID-19 patients across the nation? Hilton then suggested that maybe people in Italy are dying from infections they caught IN THE HOSPITAL rather than from COVID-19.

