Ainsley Earhardt Slobbers To Trump: ‘How Can We Pray For You?’

You would think that a Best Friend To Jesus like Ainsley Earhardt wouldn’t need to ask Donald Trump how to pray for him – unless she was looking to polish her brand just like the Dear Leader she spent an hour sucking up to on Fox & Friends Monday morning. I’ll have more to say about Trump’s self-serving chat with with his Fox Friends Monday. But let’s just say that if you were hoping he was thinking of anyone but himself as the U.S. tops the world in coronavirus cases, you’ll be sorely disappointed. Not that Earhardt seemed to mind. As Trump ended the interview to get off the phone, she worked in this question, “Could I ask you one last question? How can we pray for you? … the Bible is clear, we need to pray for our leaders and we are praying for you.” Now, why would someone who portrays herself as Jesus’ sweetheart need to ask how to pray for someone? This is a woman who hosts a Fox Nation show called Ainsley’s Bible Study and wrote a whole book about her Christian faith and “developing that relationship with God.”

