Biden's Virtual Town Hall Put Empathy Front And Center

It wasn't really a town hall the way we're used to. The questions are pre-recorded and Biden is answering from his home studio. I didn't see it when it aired, but I saw so many positive responses on social media, I thought some of you might like to see it. Incredibly powerful moment on tonight's @CNN town hall with @JoeBiden. I miss hearing empathy from public officials, and the simple message of "seek help" will save people's lives. https://t.co/kAW9hOCbTh — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) March 28, 2020

