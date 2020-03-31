Don Lemon Wishes His Employer Would Stop Live Coverage Of Trump Briefings

Articles

Tuesday, 31 March 2020

CNN's Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo argued last night about whether news organizations should continue their live coverage of Trump's daily coronavirus briefings. "It's not political when it comes out of your mouth. When i say the exact same words you said, for some reason, it's political," Lemon said. "I have said I don't think you should really listen to what he says, you should listen to what the experts say. I'm not actually sure, if you want to be honest, that we should carry that live. I think we should run snippets. I think we should do it afterwards and get the pertinent points to the American people. He's never, ever going to tell you the truth. Guess what he's going to do? If you ask a question that is a legitimate question, and if he doesn't like the question he's going to say whether it's -- whether you're being mean or not or whatever he wants to call it, he is going to say that is a mean, nasty question. "Why? because he wants his base to think the media's being mean to him and they're attacking him. It is all a plot. It is all orchestrated, and if you can't see it, I don't know -- I don't know what you're looking at. So, you know, I -- it's obvious, it's transparent to me. This has become -- those press briefings have become his new "Apprentice." They've become his new rallies, and he treats the press and the media as if he's talking to the people in his rallies. It's the same thing. It's no different. It's just that the audience is not there." Cuomo said he understood Lemon's frustration.

