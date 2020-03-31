The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Mike's Blog Round Up

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Mock, Paper, Scissors: His hair is real, and it’s spectacular. Bad Reporter: Jared Kushner sets up a back channel to COVID-19. Blue Mass Group: Bay State Democrats plan for the cancellation of their convention. Gizmodo: GE Aviation workers demand company manufacture ventilators at inactive plants. Calculated Risk: TSA numbers confirm that pandemics—or at least this one—tend to depress air travel. Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "Get down to Disney World in Florida. Take your families and enjoy life, the way we want it to be enjoyed." (George W. Bush, September 27, 2001.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/mikes-blog-round-27

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version