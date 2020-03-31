Of Course Diamond And Silk Are Peddling Viral Disinformation

Articles

Tuesday, 31 March 2020

Diamond and Silk are more interested in grifting from gullible white people than in telling truth that might save lives. Here they are promoting the lie told often on Fox in the past two months, that the pandemic is being inflated by mainstream media to hurt Donald Trump. They don't believe the numbers because numbers don't grow that way. (Diamond and Silk don't understand the term, "exponentially.") Transcript via Media Matters: SILK: In a matter of two weeks, over 1,000 people supposedly died from the coronavirus. In a two weeks time period, over 1,000 people after being tested positive have died from the coronavirus. But it took 39 days, from January all the way up to February the 29th I believe -- DIAMOND: For the first person. SILK: For the first person to die. Here's another thing -- DIAMOND: Come on. SILK: Here's another thing. My president said on March the 24th, Tuesday this past week, my president said that he would love for America to be back up and running. DIAMOND: I knew this was going to happen. I knew after he said this this was going to happen. Go ahead. SILK: At the time he said it there was 25,489 cases with 307 deaths. Instantaneously, you had the media calling President Trump out, he wanted open by Easter, he want this open by Easter - me and you was talking, I said now watch the number of deaths go up --

