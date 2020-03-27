Watchdog calls for investigation into Mississippi congressman’s campaign spending

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 16:02 Hits: 0

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The Campaign Legal Center is asking ethics officials to investigate campaign spending by Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) after the watchdog group found that he channeled six figures of donors’ money to family-owned businesses.

Palazzo used campaign funds to pay over $60,000 in rent to his own farm between 2018 and 2019, according to Federal Election Commission filings. His campaign also spent nearly $128,000 with his now ex-wife’s accounting firm since 2011.

Federal election law prohibits candidates from using campaign funds for personal use. But candidates can justify funneling donors’ money to themselves or family members if they make the case that the spending is campaign-related.

The Campaign Legal Center argues that Palazzo had an existing accounting firm and his campaign didn’t need the services of Palazzo & Co., which is run by his ex-wife. The two reportedly divorced in 2016, but much of that spending came when they were still married. The group also says Palazzo’s farm wasn’t critical to his campaign, as he reportedly sold it prior to his 2020 primary election, and that the payments would be “unusually high” for a campaign office.

“The lack of any publicly available information about the campaign using the farm as an office, the sale of the property prior to the primary campaign, and its remote location all suggest that the farm was completely for personal use and that it did not have any campaign purpose justifying $60,000 in rent,” lawyers for the Campaign Legal Center wrote in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

Palazzo’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. His campaign treasurer said the campaign would respond but could do so immediately amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Only egregious examples of illegal campaign spending land lawmakers in serious trouble. Former Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) was sentenced to 11 months in prison earlier this month for spending campaign funds on lavish vacations, private school tuition for his children and video games, among other items.

The House’s nonpartisan ethics office has investigated several lawmakers’ campaign activity in recent years. Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass.) is currently being scrutinized for allegedly concealing the source of personal loans to her campaign. Rep. Ross Spano (R-Fla.) is under investigation by the Justice Department after ethics officials alleged that he used his friends’ funds to loan money to his campaign.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is also investigating Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for taking in $15,500 from her campaign after winning her election. Tlaib reportedly ignored ethics investigators’ requests. ProPublica found that lawmakers are increasingly stonewalling ethics investigations , finding that not cooperating leads to better results.

In the upper chamber, Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has asked the Senate Ethics Committee to review his sale of stocks made just before the coronavirus outbreak rocked markets. Unlike the House, the Senate does not have a nonpartisan ethics office.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]

Support Accountability Journalism At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you. Support OpenSecrets ➜