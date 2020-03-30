The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: Why Trump’s Approval Rating Has Increased

More: Apple Podcasts | RSS
In recent days, President Trump’s approval rating has hit its highest point since the early days of his presidency. The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast team discusses why and suggests it may not be a good long-term indicator for the president. They also discuss where exactly we are in the arc of the COVID-19 crisis and explain the political debate surrounding the Defense Production Act.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-why-trumps-approval-rating-has-increased/

