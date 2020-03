Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 19:02 Hits: 3

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Monday praised the choice of Department of Defense acting Inspector General Glenn Fine to head the oversight of a $454 billion corporate lending facility that Democrats have panned as a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/490202-schumer-praises-choice-of-defense-inspector-general-to-oversee-corporate