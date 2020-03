Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 22:19 Hits: 11

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it could be several weeks before any bipartisan legislation. She also said she would not be tested herself, despite an apparent new case among her members.

(Image credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/30/824150299/house-looks-at-4th-coronavirus-aid-package-pelosi-says-she-wont-get-test?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics