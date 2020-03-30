Trump Spreads Lies, Attacks Healthcare Workers In Unhinged Pandemic Press Briefing

Articles

Donald Trump's daily pandemic campaign rallies have been the sources of countless lies and bizarre asides, but this Sunday's effort, moved to the Rose Garden in belated effort to more closely adhere to social distancing guidelines, was unhinged. In stream of consciousness ramblings, Trump publicly suggested the continued shortage of masks in the nation's hospitals might be because healthcare workers are making off with them "out the back door"; accused, without evidence, hospitals of "hoarding" ventilators; repeated the lie that the U.S. military was out of ammunition, before he arrived; etc. He is lying about all of it, straight-up. The man remains unfit, incompetent, and a direct danger to the public. "How do you go from 10 to 20 to 30,000, to 300,000 -- even though this is different. Something is going on. And you ought to look into it as reporters. Where are the masks going?" -- Trump suggests that there is some sort of New York nurse conspiracy to steal masks pic.twitter.com/6vubm89vgQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 29, 2020

