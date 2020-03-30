Trump Attacks Yamiche Alcindor After She Quoted Him Verbatim: 'Don’t Be Threatening'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 19:49 Hits: 8

Donald Trump uses his faux coronavirus press conferences as a way to deny, deflect and lie about what he's previously said to Fox News hosts when he's whining and complaining. Trump joined Sean Hannity last week and refuted Gov. Cuomo's pleas for the federal government to send more ventilators ‘I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators’ he told the Fox News host and Trump sycophant extraordinaire. During Sunday's Trump rally disguised as a press briefing, PBS's Yamiche Alcindor asked him about his statements made on the Hannity program. "I have two questions,” she said. “The first is, you’ve said repeatedly that you think that some of the equipment that governors are requesting, they don’t need.” Trump jumped in, “I didn’t say that,” he repeated many times She continued, “You said it on Sean Hannity’s Fox News — you said that you might…” Trump then scolded her, “Why don’t you people act…why don’t you act in a little more positive?” “It’s always trying to get you, get you. And you know what, that’s why nobody trusts the media anymore.” Alcindor tried to finish her question, "My question to you is how's that going to impact..." and Trump in a nasty tone cut her off and attacked her personally. “Excuse me, you didn’t hear me and that’s why you used to work for Times, and now you work for somebody else. Look, let me tell you something, be nice. Don’t be threatening.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-lies-and-attacks-yamiche-alcindor